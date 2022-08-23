First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 795,677 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,661,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,677 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 2.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Philip Morris International worth $907,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. 157,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,552. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

