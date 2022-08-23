First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Horizon Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Horizon by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 170,615 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

