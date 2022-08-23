First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Merchants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

