First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
First Merchants Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
