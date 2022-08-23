First National Co. (FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 9th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First National has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

