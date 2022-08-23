First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,426,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,089 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $187,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,366. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

