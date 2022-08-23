First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 10,456 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $125,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.31. 30,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,851. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

