First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 157,769 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $3,274,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,745. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

