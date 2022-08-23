First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Rush Enterprises worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,952. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.