First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 1,045 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 342.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $696.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.