First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABUGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 391,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $9,526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $12,488,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACABU remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

