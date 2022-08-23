First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 134,059 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,059 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 3.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.43% of AON worth $298,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $288.23. 22,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.