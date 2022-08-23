First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 347,129 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347,129 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,143 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,362. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

