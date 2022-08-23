First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 550 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.69. 38,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.36 and its 200 day moving average is $220.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

