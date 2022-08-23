First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.65. The company had a trading volume of 92,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.30. The stock has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.