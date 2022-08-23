FLEX LNG (FLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLNG. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.