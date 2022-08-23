FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 181,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 189,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth $2,941,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth $2,106,000.

