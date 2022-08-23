Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$64.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTS. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 1.2 %

FTS traded down C$0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.75. The company had a trading volume of 506,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$54.73 and a 12 month high of C$65.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.12. The company has a market cap of C$28.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.