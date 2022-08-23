Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Fossil Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 327,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,885 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

