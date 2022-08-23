Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Fossil Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
