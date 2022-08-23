Franklin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110,027.67 (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Franklin has a total market cap of $110,027.67 and $66,280.00 worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Franklin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Royal Chain (ROYAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coral Swap (CORAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

