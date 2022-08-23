Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 49,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,977. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,418,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,502,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,418,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,502,568.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,650,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,662,666 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

