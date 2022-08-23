Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

