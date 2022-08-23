Fundamenta Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $30,343.60 and $205.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00770573 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,274,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,196 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

