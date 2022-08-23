Fundamenta Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $30,343.60 and $205.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084120 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00770573 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,274,312 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,196 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
