FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,539.54 and approximately $30,523.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $12.73 or 0.00059234 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00770682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
