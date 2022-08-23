Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys 26,526 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $341.43. 8,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.