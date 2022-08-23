Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Callon Petroleum Stock Up 8.2 %
NYSE:CPE traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 45,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.