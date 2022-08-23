Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 45,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

