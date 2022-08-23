Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 709,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

MBII stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Tuesday. 2,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,497. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.