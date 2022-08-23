Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 325,000 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises 1.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 0.26% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 543,721 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $10,078,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 213,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,383. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

