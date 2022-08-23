Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.94. 73,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,380 shares of company stock worth $89,510,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

