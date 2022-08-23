Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 3,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

