GazeTV (GAZE) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GazeTV has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GazeTV Coin Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
Buying and Selling GazeTV
