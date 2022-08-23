GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.14).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

GB Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 437.35 ($5.28) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 383 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($11.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,262.86.

GB Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551 ($59,873.13).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

