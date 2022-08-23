Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $118.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gecina Stock Performance

GECFF stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

