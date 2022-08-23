General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.