Glenn O’rourke Sells 360 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $21,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 709,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,974. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

