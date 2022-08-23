GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 1.9 %
GFS stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 44,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.