GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GFS stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 44,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $633,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

