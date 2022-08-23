Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

NYSE GLOB opened at $222.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.39. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

