Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.
NYSE GLOB opened at $222.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.39. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
