GoByte (GBX) Achieves Market Cap of $80,279.46

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $80,279.46 and $111.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

