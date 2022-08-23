Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Reduced by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

GSEW traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

