Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Hits $77,938.97

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $77,938.97 and approximately $71.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

