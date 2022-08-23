Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 10289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

