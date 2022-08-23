Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Up 7.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 235,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,810,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.2516026 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

