Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at €12.38 ($12.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.35. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.55).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

