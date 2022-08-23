Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWL stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

