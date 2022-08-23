Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

ARW stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. 5,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

