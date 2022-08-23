Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.76. 30,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.