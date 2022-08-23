Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

AMT stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.89. 21,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

