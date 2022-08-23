Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 122,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,470. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

