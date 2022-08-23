Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,934. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17.

