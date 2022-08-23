Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $10,677,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 269,942 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.