Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Grimm has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $16,824.58 and $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00054770 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
